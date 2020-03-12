Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)?

The shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $58 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Renewable Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 24, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. BWS Financial was of a view that REGI is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that REGI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $39.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.84 while ending the day at $20.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -49.51% decline from the average session volume which is 906210.0 shares. REGI had ended its last session trading at $23.85. Renewable Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REGI 52-week low price stands at $9.90 while its 52-week high price is $31.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Renewable Energy Group Inc. generated 53.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 191.74%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.13% to reach $61.89/share. It started the day trading at $49.15 and traded between $44.12 and $45.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEM’s 50-day SMA is 56.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.90. The stock has a high of $64.88 for the year while the low is $39.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.06%, as 3.70M REGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.01, while the P/B ratio is 2.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AEM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 1,916 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,912,563 shares of AEM, with a total valuation of $613,734,119. First Eagle Investment Management. meanwhile sold more AEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $380,028,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services. increased its Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares by 263.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,471,638 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,418,677 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited which are valued at $355,126,954. In the same vein, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. increased its Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,033 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,858,644 shares and is now valued at $325,991,349. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.