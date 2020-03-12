Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR), ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)?

The shares of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Montage Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. CapitalOne was of a view that MR is Overweight in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that MR is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.25 while ending the day at $2.36. During the trading session, a total of 711517.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.99% decline from the average session volume which is 569280.0 shares. MR had ended its last session trading at $2.63. Montage Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $84.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.77. Montage Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MR 52-week low price stands at $2.07 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Montage Resources Corporation generated 12.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Montage Resources Corporation has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated ZAGG as Downgrade on March 08, 2018, with its price target of $16 suggesting that ZAGG could surge by 55.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.45% to reach $11.88/share. It started the day trading at $6.24 and traded between $5.2701 and $5.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZAGG’s 50-day SMA is 7.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.08. The stock has a high of $10.92 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.93%, as 5.02M MR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.56% of ZAGG Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 510.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management (US),. sold more ZAGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management (US),. selling -25,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,204,495 shares of ZAGG, with a total valuation of $14,814,206. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ZAGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,047,884 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of ZAGG Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.