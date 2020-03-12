Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC), First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.66.

The shares of the company added by 20.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 3.55 million shares were traded which represents a -1609.71% decline from the average session volume which is 207400.0 shares. IMAC had ended its last session trading at $0.68. IMAC Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 IMAC 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IMAC Holdings Inc. generated 741000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. IMAC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. BofA/Merrill also rated FSLR as Downgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that FSLR could surge by 41.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.37% to reach $63.85/share. It started the day trading at $40.58 and traded between $36.4352 and $37.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSLR’s 50-day SMA is 51.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.81. The stock has a high of $69.24 for the year while the low is $38.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.89%, as 12.34M IMAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.27% of First Solar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FSLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 41,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,972,761 shares of FSLR, with a total valuation of $319,143,271. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FSLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $318,799,493 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its First Solar Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,601,969 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -59,108 shares of First Solar Inc. which are valued at $210,632,121. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP decreased its First Solar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,845 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,189,232 shares and is now valued at $145,971,149. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of First Solar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.