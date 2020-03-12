Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)?

The shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $48 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Heron Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2019, to Buy the HRTX stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 05, 2018. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on March 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Needham was of a view that HRTX is Buy in its latest report on March 01, 2018. Leerink Partners thinks that HRTX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $39.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.62 while ending the day at $13.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -47.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. HRTX had ended its last session trading at $15.31. Heron Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 HRTX 52-week low price stands at $14.71 while its 52-week high price is $26.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Heron Therapeutics Inc. generated 71.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.08%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $1.56 and traded between $1.191 and $1.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEPT’s 50-day SMA is 2.3100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5500. The stock has a high of $6.57 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.80%, as 9.56M HRTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.45% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 772.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.46% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 16.60% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.