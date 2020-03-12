Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)?

The shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Encompass Health Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that EHC is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Barclays thinks that EHC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $91.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $62.82 while ending the day at $63.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -75.53% decline from the average session volume which is 682110.0 shares. EHC had ended its last session trading at $71.74. Encompass Health Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.37, with a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EHC 52-week low price stands at $56.74 while its 52-week high price is $83.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Encompass Health Corporation generated 152.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.35%. Encompass Health Corporation has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.59% to reach $18.00/share.

A look at its technical shows that JMF’s 50-day SMA is 7.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.03. The stock has a high of $10.12 for the year while the low is $2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 438.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -59.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Advisors Asset Management, Inc. bought more JMF shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Advisors Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 52,811 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 651,103 shares of JMF, with a total valuation of $3,756,864. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (. meanwhile sold more JMF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,594,723 worth of shares.

Similarly, Guggenheim Partners Investment Ma. decreased its Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares by 17.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 364,414 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -79,242 shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund which are valued at $2,102,669. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S. decreased its Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,986 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 356,784 shares and is now valued at $2,058,644.