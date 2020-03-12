Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)?

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.28 while ending the day at $2.41. During the trading session, a total of 5.87 million shares were traded which represents a -51.65% decline from the average session volume which is 3.87 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $2.67. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $2.54 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 179.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $7.76 and traded between $6.71 and $6.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAG’s 50-day SMA is 10.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.78. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $7.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.31%, as 2.98M CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.89% of MAG Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 503.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sprott Asset Management LP bought more MAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 544.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sprott Asset Management LP purchasing 7,757,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,182,214 shares of MAG, with a total valuation of $77,222,420. Tocqueville Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more MAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,470,913 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its MAG Silver Corp. shares by 3.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,627,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,684 shares of MAG Silver Corp. which are valued at $30,504,676. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of MAG Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.