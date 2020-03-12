Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)?

The shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Co-Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1799.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.00.

The shares of the company added by 91.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.75 while ending the day at $13.18. During the trading session, a total of 56.31 million shares were traded which represents a -504.79% decline from the average session volume which is 9.31 million shares. CODX had ended its last session trading at $6.89. Co-Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.00 CODX 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $21.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Co-Diagnostics Inc. generated 2.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. Co-Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBN Securities published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is now rated as Sector Perform. JP Morgan also rated FWONA as Upgrade on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that FWONA could surge by 42.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.28% to reach $47.67/share. It started the day trading at $29.56 and traded between $27.10 and $27.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FWONA’s 50-day SMA is 42.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.76. The stock has a high of $46.52 for the year while the low is $27.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.11%, as 1.01M CODX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of Formula One Group shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 113.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.11% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ancient Art LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,593,428 shares of FWONA, with a total valuation of $97,227,616. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FWONA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,494,262 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southeastern Asset Management, In. decreased its Formula One Group shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,343,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Formula One Group which are valued at $87,839,632. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co. decreased its Formula One Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,001 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,120,069 shares and is now valued at $41,991,387. Following these latest developments, around 3.54% of Formula One Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.