Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR), Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX)?

The shares of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Air Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.80 while ending the day at $5.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -180.5% decline from the average session volume which is 408220.0 shares. XAIR had ended its last session trading at $6.41. Beyond Air Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 XAIR 52-week low price stands at $3.45 while its 52-week high price is $12.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Air Inc. generated 2.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.72%. Beyond Air Inc. has the potential to record -1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.19 and traded between $0.16 and $0.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.34. The stock has a high of $1.73 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.12%, as 4.87M XAIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $6,370,488.

Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.