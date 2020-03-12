Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

The shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Toll Brothers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $50. Evercore ISI was of a view that TOL is Underperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that TOL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $30.42 while ending the day at $30.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.97 million shares were traded which represents a -62.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.45 million shares. TOL had ended its last session trading at $34.42. TOL 52-week low price stands at $32.06 while its 52-week high price is $49.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Toll Brothers Inc. generated 519.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.2%. Toll Brothers Inc. has the potential to record 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $367. The Benchmark Company also rated BA as Initiated on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $375 suggesting that BA could surge by 44.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $231.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.15% to reach $342.11/share. It started the day trading at $226.99 and traded between $187.00 and $189.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BA’s 50-day SMA is 314.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 345.82. The stock has a high of $402.67 for the year while the low is $215.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.06%, as 8.13M TOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of The Boeing Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,894,932 shares of BA, with a total valuation of $10,975,494,743. Newport Trust Co. meanwhile bought more BA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,449,559,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I. decreased its The Boeing Company shares by 24.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,951,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,646,478 shares of The Boeing Company which are valued at $8,239,846,296. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co. decreased its The Boeing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,799,008 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,557,559 shares and is now valued at $7,306,250,056. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Boeing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.