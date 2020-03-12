Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)?

The shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $71 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sage Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Neutral the SAGE stock while also putting a $78 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on December 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Guggenheim was of a view that SAGE is Buy in its latest report on December 05, 2019. SunTrust thinks that SAGE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $94.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $42.05 while ending the day at $42.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 3.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. SAGE had ended its last session trading at $46.29. Sage Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.20 SAGE 52-week low price stands at $42.92 while its 52-week high price is $193.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sage Therapeutics Inc. generated 126.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.69%. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Pivotal Research Group also rated DISH as Upgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that DISH could surge by 44.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.48% to reach $42.35/share. It started the day trading at $25.69 and traded between $23.425 and $23.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DISH’s 50-day SMA is 35.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.64. The stock has a high of $44.48 for the year while the low is $24.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.66%, as 14.43M SAGE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.39% of DISH Network Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more DISH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -257,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,281,228 shares of DISH, with a total valuation of $981,506,763. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DISH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $886,568,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, King Street Capital Management LP decreased its DISH Network Corporation shares by 0.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,963,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,181 shares of DISH Network Corporation which are valued at $434,549,928. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DISH Network Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,054,646 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,274,552 shares and is now valued at $411,442,983. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of DISH Network Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.