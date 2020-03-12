Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)?

The shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2019, to Buy the OCUL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OCUL is Overweight in its latest report on December 03, 2018. Raymond James thinks that OCUL is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.24 while ending the day at $5.35. During the trading session, a total of 872739.0 shares were traded which represents a -0.52% decline from the average session volume which is 868230.0 shares. OCUL had ended its last session trading at $6.17. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 OCUL 52-week low price stands at $2.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ocular Therapeutix Inc. generated 65.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has the potential to record -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Telsey Advisory Group also rated M as Reiterated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that M could surge by 38.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.31% to reach $15.42/share. It started the day trading at $10.05 and traded between $9.27 and $9.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that M’s 50-day SMA is 15.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.27. The stock has a high of $26.33 for the year while the low is $9.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 79.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.10%, as 81.71M OCUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.70% of Macy’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more M shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 15,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,159,419 shares of M, with a total valuation of $451,929,113. Yacktman Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more M shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $323,420,434 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,453,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -557,000 shares of Macy’s Inc. which are valued at $310,283,243. In the same vein, SunAmerica Asset Management LLC decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,193,401 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,897,586 shares and is now valued at $250,015,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Macy’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.