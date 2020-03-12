Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)?

The shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Credit Suisse was of a view that NEX is Neutral in its latest report on December 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NEX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 4.86 million shares were traded which represents a -168.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. NEX had ended its last session trading at $2.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NEX 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $12.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. generated 157.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.44%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as Underperform. Raymond James also rated CRC as Upgrade on May 13, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that CRC could surge by 81.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.20% to reach $15.95/share. It started the day trading at $3.23 and traded between $2.78 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 7.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.54. The stock has a high of $30.18 for the year while the low is $2.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.55%, as 19.59M NEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.24% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -56.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 569,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,917,012 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $31,223,026. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,186,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its California Resources Corporation shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,072,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,054 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $19,510,197. In the same vein, RBC Capital Markets LLC (Investme. increased its California Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 240,213 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,315,296 shares and is now valued at $8,352,130. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.