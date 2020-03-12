Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP), Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)?

The shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $42 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Buy the HPP stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Robert W. Baird was of a view that HPP is Outperform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HPP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.30 while ending the day at $27.61. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a -138.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. HPP had ended its last session trading at $30.18. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 100.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.20, with a beta of 0.83. HPP 52-week low price stands at $28.51 while its 52-week high price is $38.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.91%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. Even though the stock has been trading at $94.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.33% to reach $129.71/share. It started the day trading at $92.60 and traded between $83.75 and $84.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWD’s 50-day SMA is 115.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 112.49. The stock has a high of $129.06 for the year while the low is $85.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.34%, as 2.50M HPP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Woodward Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.98, while the P/B ratio is 2.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 631.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 80,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,238,622 shares of WWD, with a total valuation of $540,625,790. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $495,355,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,296,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,623 shares of Woodward Inc. which are valued at $133,835,333. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co. decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,224,817 shares and is now valued at $126,401,114. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Woodward Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.