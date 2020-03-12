Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)?

The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Halliburton Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Neutral the HAL stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. UBS was of a view that HAL is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2020. Bernstein thinks that HAL is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.77 while ending the day at $7.83. During the trading session, a total of 35.82 million shares were traded which represents a -130.77% decline from the average session volume which is 15.52 million shares. HAL had ended its last session trading at $8.66. Halliburton Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 HAL 52-week low price stands at $7.68 while its 52-week high price is $32.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Halliburton Company generated 2.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.13%. Halliburton Company has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.52% to reach $52.24/share. It started the day trading at $47.82 and traded between $41.50 and $42.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRUB’s 50-day SMA is 52.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.87. The stock has a high of $80.25 for the year while the low is $32.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.10%, as 17.30M HAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.61% of Grubhub Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Caledonia (Private) Investments P. bought more GRUB shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P. purchasing 1,699,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,008,694 shares of GRUB, with a total valuation of $673,958,268. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more GRUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $469,909,277 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Grubhub Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,229,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,460 shares of Grubhub Inc. which are valued at $395,909,266. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Grubhub Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 192,115 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,823,931 shares and is now valued at $376,409,320. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Grubhub Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.