Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)?

The shares of FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FTS International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Hold the FTSI stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Scotiabank was of a view that FTSI is Sector Underperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that FTSI is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -30.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -35.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -138.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. FTSI had ended its last session trading at $0.41. FTS International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 FTSI 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $12.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FTS International Inc. generated 223.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.67%. FTS International Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Wells Fargo also rated CUZ as Resumed on April 20, 2018, with its price target of $9.50 suggesting that CUZ could surge by 31.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.26% to reach $45.40/share. It started the day trading at $33.47 and traded between $30.99 and $31.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUZ’s 50-day SMA is 40.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.11. The stock has a high of $42.99 for the year while the low is $32.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.83%, as 4.10M FTSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 813.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CUZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 116,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,313,228 shares of CUZ, with a total valuation of $760,669,107. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CUZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $537,395,929 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Cousins Properties Incorporated shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,758,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,604 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated which are valued at $312,594,077. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cousins Properties Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 753,703 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,009,739 shares and is now valued at $250,177,585. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.