Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.50 while ending the day at $6.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -127.33% decline from the average session volume which is 531440.0 shares. EQX had ended its last session trading at $7.70. EQX 52-week low price stands at $3.65 while its 52-week high price is $10.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Equinox Gold Corp. has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.47% to reach $41.67/share. It started the day trading at $34.95 and traded between $32.50 and $32.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JBGS’s 50-day SMA is 39.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.54. The stock has a high of $43.21 for the year while the low is $33.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.78%, as 2.45M EQX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of JBG SMITH Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 67.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 648.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JBGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 165,760 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,463,609 shares of JBGS, with a total valuation of $677,245,178. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more JBGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $481,030,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I. decreased its JBG SMITH Properties shares by 2.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,830,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -349,691 shares of JBG SMITH Properties which are valued at $433,957,192. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its JBG SMITH Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,364 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,724,910 shares and is now valued at $430,069,699. Following these latest developments, around 3.59% of JBG SMITH Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.