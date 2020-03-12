Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)?

The shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on January 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. B. Riley FBR was of a view that DRNA is Buy in its latest report on November 06, 2018. Citigroup thinks that DRNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.65 while ending the day at $16.91. During the trading session, a total of 710497.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.76% decline from the average session volume which is 678210.0 shares. DRNA had ended its last session trading at $18.41. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 DRNA 52-week low price stands at $10.70 while its 52-week high price is $27.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 152.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.48%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Canaccord Genuity also rated FLR as Downgrade on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that FLR could surge by 60.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.60% to reach $18.09/share. It started the day trading at $7.54 and traded between $6.93 and $7.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLR’s 50-day SMA is 16.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.99. The stock has a high of $41.91 for the year while the low is $7.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.53%, as 10.44M DRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.93% of Fluor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FLR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -50,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,551,446 shares of FLR, with a total valuation of $116,979,477. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,592,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme. increased its Fluor Corporation shares by 79.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,024,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,545,445 shares of Fluor Corporation which are valued at $74,790,623. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement. increased its Fluor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 97,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,936,898 shares and is now valued at $64,651,889. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Fluor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.