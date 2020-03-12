Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI)?

The shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $28 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlueLinx Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on September 08, 2009, to Neutral the BXC stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2007. The stock was given Overweight rating by Lehman Brothers in its report released on November 02, 2007, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. CIBC Wrld Mkts was of a view that BXC is Sector Perform in its latest report on October 18, 2007. Lehman Brothers thinks that BXC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.26 while ending the day at $5.53. During the trading session, a total of 504215.0 shares were traded which represents a -184.58% decline from the average session volume which is 177180.0 shares. BXC had ended its last session trading at $6.58. BXC 52-week low price stands at $6.49 while its 52-week high price is $35.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BlueLinx Holdings Inc. generated 12.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.75%. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.71% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.30 and traded between $7.70 and $7.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REZI’s 50-day SMA is 10.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.03. The stock has a high of $23.99 for the year while the low is $8.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.43%, as 6.66M BXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of Resideo Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more REZI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -197,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,231,095 shares of REZI, with a total valuation of $120,734,271. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more REZI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,917,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, Praesidium Investment Management. increased its Resideo Technologies Inc. shares by 27.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,781,233 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,678,352 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. which are valued at $83,648,255. In the same vein, Investec Asset Management Ltd. increased its Resideo Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,429,195 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,531,805 shares and is now valued at $70,216,904. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.