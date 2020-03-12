Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)?

The shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2018. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2017, to Buy the AHH stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on June 23, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Stifel was of a view that AHH is Buy in its latest report on May 12, 2017. Wunderlich thinks that AHH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.84 while ending the day at $13.91. During the trading session, a total of 633088.0 shares were traded which represents a -81.68% decline from the average session volume which is 348460.0 shares. AHH had ended its last session trading at $15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.85, with a beta of 0.61. AHH 52-week low price stands at $14.36 while its 52-week high price is $19.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated CAR as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that CAR could surge by 57.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.25% to reach $45.83/share. It started the day trading at $21.58 and traded between $19.21 and $19.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAR’s 50-day SMA is 34.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.55. The stock has a high of $52.98 for the year while the low is $20.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.22%, as 7.08M AHH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.99% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.83, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.53% over the last six months.

This move now sees The SRS Investment Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,189,300 shares of CAR, with a total valuation of $524,128,588. Glenview Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $233,077,953 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Avis Budget Group Inc. shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,568,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,234 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. which are valued at $212,642,173. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avis Budget Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 227,966 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,720,206 shares and is now valued at $185,191,669. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Avis Budget Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.