Is It Crazy To Buy Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) And Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.66.

The shares of the company added by 42.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.80 while ending the day at $3.85. During the trading session, a total of 518572.0 shares were traded which represents a -628.02% decline from the average session volume which is 71230.0 shares. PLAG had ended its last session trading at $2.71. Planet Green Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PLAG 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $7.22.

The Planet Green Holdings Corp. generated 2.7 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on December 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is now rated as Outperform. Canaccord Genuity also rated VAPO as Initiated on December 10, 2018, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VAPO could surge by 55.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.31% to reach $17.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.62 and traded between $7.5406 and $7.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAPO’s 50-day SMA is 10.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.81. The stock has a high of $24.63 for the year while the low is $7.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.70%, as 1.17M PLAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.19% of Vapotherm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 213.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC sold more VAPO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling -20,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,743,767 shares of VAPO, with a total valuation of $15,101,022. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more VAPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,146,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by 12.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,147,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,276 shares of Vapotherm Inc. which are valued at $9,933,107. In the same vein, Parian Global Management LP increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 575,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,120,000 shares and is now valued at $9,699,200. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Vapotherm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.