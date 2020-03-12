Is It Crazy To Buy PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) And Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

The shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $33 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PAR Technology Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.40 while ending the day at $20.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -393.82% decline from the average session volume which is 263950.0 shares. PAR had ended its last session trading at $21.96. PAR Technology Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 PAR 52-week low price stands at $20.59 while its 52-week high price is $35.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PAR Technology Corporation generated 46.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.54%. PAR Technology Corporation has the potential to record -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. H.C. Wainwright also rated EPZM as Reiterated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that EPZM could surge by 37.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.08% to reach $29.33/share. It started the day trading at $20.38 and traded between $17.93 and $18.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPZM’s 50-day SMA is 23.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.91. The stock has a high of $27.82 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.46%, as 7.56M PAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.93% of Epizyme Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more EPZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 2,184,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,659,104 shares of EPZM, with a total valuation of $292,714,599. RP Management LLC (Investment Man. meanwhile bought more EPZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,441,674 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,746,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,100 shares of Epizyme Inc. which are valued at $187,427,487. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 340,710 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,669,255 shares and is now valued at $142,922,135. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Epizyme Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.