Is It Crazy To Buy Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

The shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $48 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lazard Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LAZ is Neutral in its latest report on April 11, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that LAZ is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.54 while ending the day at $29.62. During the trading session, a total of 851313.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.84% incline from the average session volume which is 894630.0 shares. LAZ had ended its last session trading at $32.36. Lazard Ltd currently has a market cap of $3.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.87, with a beta of 1.66. LAZ 52-week low price stands at $29.55 while its 52-week high price is $44.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.4%. Lazard Ltd has the potential to record 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.20% to reach $6.22/share. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.25 and $1.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RYAM’s 50-day SMA is 3.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.19. The stock has a high of $15.66 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.17%, as 2.32M LAZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.03% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 629.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RYAM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 273,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,506,468 shares of RYAM, with a total valuation of $18,390,847. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more RYAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,878,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares by 7.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,310,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 284,729 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. which are valued at $10,561,271. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,119 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,176,796 shares and is now valued at $10,233,150. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.