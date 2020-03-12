Is It Crazy To Buy Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) And Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

The shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $36 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Domtar Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. DA Davidson was of a view that UFS is Buy in its latest report on May 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that UFS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.45 while ending the day at $24.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -28.56% decline from the average session volume which is 887890.0 shares. UFS had ended its last session trading at $27.98. Domtar Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.88, with a beta of 1.94. Domtar Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 UFS 52-week low price stands at $25.82 while its 52-week high price is $51.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Domtar Corporation generated 61.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4700.0%. Domtar Corporation has the potential to record 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. B. Riley FBR also rated TLRD as Downgrade on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TLRD could surge by 63.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.59% to reach $6.30/share. It started the day trading at $2.95 and traded between $2.32 and $2.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRD’s 50-day SMA is 3.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.75. The stock has a high of $12.18 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.12%, as 27.01M UFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 59.88% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TLRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 71,952 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,246,918 shares of TLRD, with a total valuation of $23,697,422. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TLRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,059,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Scion Asset Management LLC increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by 14.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 425,000 shares of Tailored Brands Inc. which are valued at $10,791,000. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 855,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,528,885 shares and is now valued at $4,999,454. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Tailored Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.