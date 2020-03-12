Is Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Still Worth A Bite?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.07% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.85 before closing at $16.16. Intraday shares traded counted 7.45 million, which was -33.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.56M. DBX’s previous close was $17.39 while the outstanding shares total 417.34M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.75, with weekly volatility at 5.91% and ATR at 1.08. The DBX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.08 and a $26.20 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Dropbox Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of DBX attractive?

In related news, Co-Founder, Ferdowsi Arash sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.00, for a total value of 22,000. As the sale deal closes, the Co-Founder, Ferdowsi Arash now sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,392,150. Also, Co-Founder, Ferdowsi Arash sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 21.33 per share, with a total market value of 5,331,269. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, Volkmer Bart now holds 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 935,033. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.40%.

9 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dropbox Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DBX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.92.