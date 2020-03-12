Is CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Giving A Buy Signal?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -9.81% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.38 before closing at $7.63. Intraday shares traded counted 7.7 million, which was -108.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.69M. COMM’s previous close was $8.46 while the outstanding shares total 197.28M. The firm has a beta of 1.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 18.53, with weekly volatility at 10.88% and ATR at 0.87. The COMM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.01 and a $27.00 high.

Investors have identified the tech company CommScope Holding Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of COMM attractive?

In related news, Director, DRENDEL FRANK M sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.19, for a total value of 1,257,532. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DRENDEL FRANK M now sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,319,819. Also, Director, KRAUSE L WILLIAM bought 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 09. The shares were price at an average price of 11.87 per share, with a total market value of 252,248. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DRENDEL FRANK M now holds 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,280,042. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COMM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.58.