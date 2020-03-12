Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) Worth A Bite?

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -6.25% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.75 before closing at $1.80. Intraday shares traded counted 8.84 million, which was -25.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.05M. AKS’s previous close was $1.92 while the outstanding shares total 330.63M. The firm has a beta of 2.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 51.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 21.35, with weekly volatility at 10.06% and ATR at 0.17. The AKS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.66 and a $3.59 high.

Investors have identified the tech company AK Steel Holding Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $595.13 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AKS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AK Steel Holding Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AKS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.11.