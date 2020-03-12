Is A Downturn Overdue? Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

The shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $70 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Texas Roadhouse Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Market Perform the TXRH stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $66. Robert W. Baird was of a view that TXRH is Neutral in its latest report on January 31, 2020. Raymond James thinks that TXRH is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $67.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $41.48 while ending the day at $42.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -81.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. TXRH had ended its last session trading at $49.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.73, with a beta of 0.57. Texas Roadhouse Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 TXRH 52-week low price stands at $46.44 while its 52-week high price is $72.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Texas Roadhouse Inc. generated 107.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.75%. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has the potential to record 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. BofA/Merrill also rated MU as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that MU could surge by 35.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.65% to reach $67.65/share. It started the day trading at $46.32 and traded between $42.845 and $43.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MU’s 50-day SMA is 55.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.15. The stock has a high of $61.19 for the year while the low is $32.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.98%, as 23.51M TXRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of Micron Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 920,233 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,875,658 shares of MU, with a total valuation of $4,513,624,584. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more MU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,936,910,310 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by 3.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 52,660,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,792,869 shares of Micron Technology Inc. which are valued at $2,767,838,088. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 501,020 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,746,271 shares and is now valued at $2,509,544,004. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Micron Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.