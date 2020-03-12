Is A Downturn Overdue? Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)?

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Buy the SGRY stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $15. Stifel was of a view that SGRY is Hold in its latest report on June 28, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that SGRY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.59 while ending the day at $8.86. During the trading session, a total of 967597.0 shares were traded which represents a -115.79% decline from the average session volume which is 448400.0 shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $9.97. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $5.38 while its 52-week high price is $19.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 111.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1020.0%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.63% to reach $2.38/share. It started the day trading at $0.5487 and traded between $0.3708 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPOR’s 50-day SMA is 1.5400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9500. The stock has a high of $8.24 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.03%, as 34.87M SGRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.37% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GPOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 630,532 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,196,200 shares of GPOR, with a total valuation of $18,200,884. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile bought more GPOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,142,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gulfport Energy Corporation shares by 10.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,832,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,450,428 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation which are valued at $12,162,321. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Gulfport Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 745,315 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,822,209 shares and is now valued at $10,514,211. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.