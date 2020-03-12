Is A Downturn Overdue? NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)?

The shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NCR Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 18, 2019, to Outperform the NCR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NCR is Top Pick in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that NCR is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.28 while ending the day at $19.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -103.32% decline from the average session volume which is 880460.0 shares. NCR had ended its last session trading at $22.00. NCR Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.69. NCR Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NCR 52-week low price stands at $19.37 while its 52-week high price is $35.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NCR Corporation generated 509.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.53%. NCR Corporation has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Canaccord Genuity also rated IIVI as Initiated on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that IIVI could surge by 46.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.83% to reach $41.69/share. It started the day trading at $25.00 and traded between $21.56 and $22.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IIVI’s 50-day SMA is 34.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.69. The stock has a high of $42.95 for the year while the low is $23.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.87%, as 10.42M NCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.64% of II-VI Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more IIVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 2,536,401 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,349,651 shares of IIVI, with a total valuation of $277,591,138. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IIVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,034,955 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its II-VI Incorporated shares by 0.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,120,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,650 shares of II-VI Incorporated which are valued at $241,110,293. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its II-VI Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,457,920 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,209,591 shares and is now valued at $95,292,757. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of II-VI Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.