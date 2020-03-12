Is A Downturn Overdue? Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO), SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.87 while ending the day at $14.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 23.8% incline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. NTCO had ended its last session trading at $16.71. NTCO 52-week low price stands at $14.55 while its 52-week high price is $23.90.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $300. Maxim Group also rated SIVB as Reiterated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $275 suggesting that SIVB could surge by 45.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $161.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.16% to reach $273.94/share. It started the day trading at $159.30 and traded between $145.98 and $148.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIVB’s 50-day SMA is 239.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 223.12. The stock has a high of $270.95 for the year while the low is $144.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.00%, as 1.19M NTCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of SVB Financial Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 542.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SIVB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -20,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,531,176 shares of SIVB, with a total valuation of $1,151,369,596. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SIVB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $566,152,111 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SVB Financial Group shares by 1.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,510,920 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,280 shares of SVB Financial Group which are valued at $522,673,107. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co. increased its SVB Financial Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,216 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,603,085 shares and is now valued at $333,698,174. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of SVB Financial Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.