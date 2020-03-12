Is A Downturn Overdue? Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)?

The shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that GOL is Hold in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Goldman thinks that GOL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.2201 while ending the day at $6.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -112.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. GOL had ended its last session trading at $7.68. GOL 52-week low price stands at $7.37 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. generated 453.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.07%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Mizuho also rated CSOD as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CSOD could surge by 47.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.23% to reach $63.00/share. It started the day trading at $35.55 and traded between $32.13 and $32.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSOD’s 50-day SMA is 54.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.08. The stock has a high of $64.45 for the year while the low is $33.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.50%, as 1.10M GOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.13% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 639.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CSOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 169,294 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,560,224 shares of CSOD, with a total valuation of $228,135,991. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CSOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,503,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,277,170 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,685 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. which are valued at $134,462,285. In the same vein, Praesidium Investment Management. increased its Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,301 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,980,272 shares and is now valued at $122,280,560. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.