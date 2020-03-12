Is A Downturn Overdue? Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)?

The shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 22, 2015, to Buy the BCLI stock while also putting a $5 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.509 while ending the day at $6.68. During the trading session, a total of 699611.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.65% decline from the average session volume which is 556790.0 shares. BCLI had ended its last session trading at $7.44. BCLI 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.41%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Piper Sandler also rated RRC as Downgrade on February 11, 2020, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that RRC could surge by 58.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.16% to reach $4.73/share. It started the day trading at $2.27 and traded between $1.85 and $1.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 3.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.50. The stock has a high of $11.54 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 80.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.31%, as 85.20M BCLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.59% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -1,464,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,755,291 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $79,652,156. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,127,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,269,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,555,602 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $72,766,177. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,041 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,268,519 shares and is now valued at $69,993,798. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.