Is A Downturn Overdue? Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)?

The shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $31 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northcoast advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the BECN stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $37. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BECN is Hold in its latest report on November 21, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that BECN is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $33.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.50 while ending the day at $21.54. During the trading session, a total of 833647.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.64% decline from the average session volume which is 528830.0 shares. BECN had ended its last session trading at $24.80. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BECN 52-week low price stands at $22.64 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. generated 43.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 240.63%. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on June 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.30% to reach $22.57/share. It started the day trading at $19.395 and traded between $17.07 and $17.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AU’s 50-day SMA is 20.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.52. The stock has a high of $23.85 for the year while the low is $11.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.19%, as 5.12M BECN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.91, while the P/B ratio is 2.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 389,531 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,408,465 shares of AU, with a total valuation of $478,277,714. BlackRock Investment Management (. meanwhile bought more AU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,699,422 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,782,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited which are valued at $223,052,880. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,419,575 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,529,341 shares and is now valued at $183,737,000. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.