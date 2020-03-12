GNMK Stock: GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Is Still Worth a Bite

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.11% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.86 before closing at $5.42. Intraday shares traded counted 6.52 million, which was -628.79% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 894.41K. GNMK’s previous close was $4.75 while the outstanding shares total 72.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.16, with weekly volatility at 27.71% and ATR at 0.76. The GNMK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.36 and a $8.17 high.

Investors have identified the tech company GenMark Diagnostics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $390.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of GNMK attractive?

In related news, Director, OBOYLE KEVIN C bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.53, for a total value of 48,924. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Fox James now bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,500. Also, Director, Kagnoff Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.61 per share, with a total market value of 46,100. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, Operations, Mitchell Brian Andrew now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.30%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNMK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.00.