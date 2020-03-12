Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -6.70% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.305 before closing at $18.80. Intraday shares traded counted 6.89 million, which was -36.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.04M. BEN’s previous close was $20.15 while the outstanding shares total 507.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.83, with weekly volatility at 6.87% and ATR at 1.25. The BEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.72 and a $35.82 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Franklin Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of BEN attractive?

In related news, EVP & General Counsel, Tyle Craig Steven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.95, for a total value of 109,750. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Chairman, JOHNSON RUPERT H JR now sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,505,000. Also, EVP & General Counsel, Tyle Craig Steven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 27.57 per share, with a total market value of 137,850. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & General Counsel, Tyle Craig Steven now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 130,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 40.40%.

0 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Franklin Resources Inc. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.92.