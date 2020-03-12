Factors That Could Influence Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -4.05% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $67.78 before closing at $68.90. Intraday shares traded counted 6.6 million, which was -44.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.58M. CL’s previous close was $71.81 while the outstanding shares total 853.03M. The firm has a beta of 0.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.05, and a growth ratio of 4.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.31, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 2.62. The CL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $64.75 and a $77.41 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Colgate-Palmolive Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $58.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of CL attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, Marsili Daniel B sold 3,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 68.99, for a total value of 247,053. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, COOK IAN M now sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,405,282. Also, Vice President and Controller, Shotts Philip G. sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 75.61 per share, with a total market value of 50,359. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Marsili Daniel B now holds 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 304,053. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Colgate-Palmolive Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.13.