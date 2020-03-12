Expensive Market, What To Buy? W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

The shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of W&T Offshore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2019, to Buy the WTI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 23, 2018. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $8.75. KLR Group was of a view that WTI is Sell in its latest report on May 15, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that WTI is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.95% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 8.95 million shares were traded which represents a -182.43% decline from the average session volume which is 3.17 million shares. WTI had ended its last session trading at $1.90. WTI 52-week low price stands at $1.37 while its 52-week high price is $7.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The W&T Offshore Inc. generated 32.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.59%. W&T Offshore Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated PEIX as Initiated on November 28, 2017, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PEIX could surge by 91.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.03% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.28 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEIX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6400. The stock has a high of $1.44 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 362589.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.22%, as 318,281 WTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.70% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 560.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more PEIX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -122,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,840,273 shares of PEIX, with a total valuation of $1,689,720. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more PEIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,220,070 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Financial Management, I. increased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by 6,120.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,308,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,271,215 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. which are valued at $1,015,662. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.