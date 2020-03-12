Expensive Market, What To Buy? Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX), Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

The shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 24, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $70 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tempur Sealy International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $70. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that TPX is Overweight in its latest report on August 23, 2018. Loop Capital thinks that TPX is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $108.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $58.735 while ending the day at $59.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -78.18% decline from the average session volume which is 967640.0 shares. TPX had ended its last session trading at $67.55. Tempur Sealy International Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.66, with a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TPX 52-week low price stands at $54.93 while its 52-week high price is $100.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tempur Sealy International Inc. generated 64.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.58%. Tempur Sealy International Inc. has the potential to record 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated PGNY as Initiated on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that PGNY could surge by 32.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.15% to reach $33.00/share. It started the day trading at $23.79 and traded between $21.37 and $22.31 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $36.50 for the year while the low is $13.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.77%, as 1.29M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Progyny Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 727.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.35%.

ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile bought more PGNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,617,377 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Progyny Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.