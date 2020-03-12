Expensive Market, What To Buy? Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

The shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oceaneering International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Evercore ISI was of a view that OII is Outperform in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that OII is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.50 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 5.19 million shares were traded which represents a -260.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. OII had ended its last session trading at $4.57. Oceaneering International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 OII 52-week low price stands at $3.83 while its 52-week high price is $21.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oceaneering International Inc. generated 373.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Oceaneering International Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Telsey Advisory Group also rated VRA as Reiterated on September 05, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VRA could surge by 57.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.08% to reach $13.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.1668 and traded between $5.36 and $5.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRA’s 50-day SMA is 9.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.65. The stock has a high of $14.51 for the year while the low is $6.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.79%, as 2.03M OII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.64% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 281.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 112,041 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,374,358 shares of VRA, with a total valuation of $27,872,197. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more VRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,684,047 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vera Bradley Inc. shares by 0.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,425,565 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,417 shares of Vera Bradley Inc. which are valued at $11,775,167. In the same vein, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its Vera Bradley Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 200,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,000,000 shares and is now valued at $8,260,000. Following these latest developments, around 10.70% of Vera Bradley Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.