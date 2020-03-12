Expensive Market, What To Buy? Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that MRSN is Neutral in its latest report on March 19, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 389.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.42 while ending the day at $6.46. During the trading session, a total of 519017.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.77% decline from the average session volume which is 460260.0 shares. MRSN had ended its last session trading at $7.09. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 MRSN 52-week low price stands at $1.32 while its 52-week high price is $9.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mersana Therapeutics Inc. generated 62.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 305.88%. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.80% to reach $5.94/share. It started the day trading at $5.72 and traded between $5.03 and $5.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAND’s 50-day SMA is 6.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.32. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $4.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 383.12%, as 4.20M MRSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.06% over the last six months.