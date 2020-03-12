Expensive Market, What To Buy? Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

The shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $22 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hanesbrands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Underweight the HBI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HBI is Hold in its latest report on January 11, 2019. Standpoint Research thinks that HBI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $10.17. During the trading session, a total of 12.12 million shares were traded which represents a -65.61% decline from the average session volume which is 7.32 million shares. HBI had ended its last session trading at $11.32. Hanesbrands Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.15, with a beta of 1.03. Hanesbrands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 HBI 52-week low price stands at $10.81 while its 52-week high price is $19.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hanesbrands Inc. generated 328.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. Hanesbrands Inc. has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.03% to reach $15.83/share. It started the day trading at $6.95 and traded between $6.06 and $6.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOI’s 50-day SMA is 12.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.91. The stock has a high of $19.31 for the year while the low is $6.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.15%, as 4.13M HBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.81% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 479.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more SOI shares, increasing its portfolio by 94.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,167,943 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,408,126 shares of SOI, with a total valuation of $25,526,136. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,267,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares by 8.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,869,778 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 143,380 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. which are valued at $19,819,647. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,815 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,535,893 shares and is now valued at $16,280,466. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.