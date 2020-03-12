Expensive Market, What To Buy? EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

The shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $77 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EPR Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the EPR stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $80. Raymond James was of a view that EPR is Outperform in its latest report on December 06, 2018. Stifel thinks that EPR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $72.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $43.875 while ending the day at $44.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -81.84% decline from the average session volume which is 778200.0 shares. EPR had ended its last session trading at $49.18. EPR Properties currently has a market cap of $3.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.72, with a beta of 0.71. EPR 52-week low price stands at $46.32 while its 52-week high price is $80.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.94%. EPR Properties has the potential to record 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. JP Morgan also rated OBSV as Initiated on September 13, 2018, with its price target of $29 suggesting that OBSV could surge by 86.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.76% to reach $18.88/share. It started the day trading at $3.02 and traded between $2.49 and $2.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OBSV’s 50-day SMA is 3.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.93. The stock has a high of $14.50 for the year while the low is $2.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.57%, as 1.24M EPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of ObsEva SA shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 864.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.80% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,605,531 shares of OBSV, with a total valuation of $7,894,759. VHCP Management LLC meanwhile sold more OBSV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,344,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aisling Capital Management LP decreased its ObsEva SA shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,386,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ObsEva SA which are valued at $4,200,604. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ObsEva SA shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,152,681 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,192,602 shares and is now valued at $3,613,584. Following these latest developments, around 6.49% of ObsEva SA stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.