Expensive Market, What To Buy? Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

The shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entercom Communications Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 18, 2019, to Buy the ETM stock while also putting a $7.75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ETM is Sector Perform in its latest report on August 04, 2009. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ETM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 11, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.37 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -84.53% decline from the average session volume which is 899140.0 shares. ETM had ended its last session trading at $2.69. Entercom Communications Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ETM 52-week low price stands at $2.28 while its 52-week high price is $7.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entercom Communications Corp. generated 20.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.5%. Entercom Communications Corp. has the potential to record 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -34.60% to reach $2.68/share. It started the day trading at $0.37 and traded between $0.2601 and $0.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG’s 50-day SMA is 1.3400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6300. The stock has a high of $5.67 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.36%, as 26.35M ETM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.98% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -55.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 2,027,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,669,897 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $8,028,889. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private. meanwhile bought more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,393,609 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,903,182 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,242 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $5,437,389. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.