Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.83% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $137.3942 before closing at $140.02. Intraday shares traded counted 6.86 million, which was -69.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.06M. LLY’s previous close was $141.19 while the outstanding shares total 947.53M. The firm has a beta of 0.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.98, and a growth ratio of 2.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.42, with weekly volatility at 4.50% and ATR at 4.86. The LLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $101.36 and a $147.87 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Eli Lilly and Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $132.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of LLY attractive?

In related news, SVP & Pres., Mfg. Operations, O’Neill Myles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 140.15, for a total value of 3,503,750. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Zakrowski Donald A now sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 473,600. Also, 10% Owner, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 146.61 per share, with a total market value of 29,321,808. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC now holds 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,478,495. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.00%.

9 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eli Lilly and Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LLY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $146.14.