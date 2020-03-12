Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -14.73% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.91 before closing at $24.77. Intraday shares traded counted 8.11 million, which was -263.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.23M. ERI’s previous close was $29.05 while the outstanding shares total 80.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.07, and a growth ratio of 0.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 16.02, with weekly volatility at 18.54% and ATR at 4.51. The ERI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.34 and a $70.74 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Eldorado Resorts Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ERI attractive?

In related news, Director, Wagner Roger P sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 53.64, for a total value of 1,303,720. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Kozicz Gregory J. now sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 323,340. Also, Chief Administrative Officer, Lepori Stephanie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 12. The shares were price at an average price of 51.32 per share, with a total market value of 256,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Pegram Michael E now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ERI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.82.