Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): Spotting A Buy Candidate

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -6.01% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.97 before closing at $9.07. Intraday shares traded counted 9.03 million, which was -204.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.96M. CS’s previous close was $9.65 while the outstanding shares total 2.64B. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.48, and a growth ratio of 0.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 23.23, with weekly volatility at 4.66% and ATR at 0.48. The CS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.93 and a $14.12 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Credit Suisse Group AG as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of CS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.

8 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Credit Suisse Group AG. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.53.