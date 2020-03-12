Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY): Spotting A Buy Candidate

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.12% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.41 before closing at $7.44. Intraday shares traded counted 7.68 million, which was -44.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.30M. COTY’s previous close was $8.01 while the outstanding shares total 787.97M. The firm has a beta of 0.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 23.74, with weekly volatility at 6.73% and ATR at 0.52. The COTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.51 and a $14.14 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Coty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of COTY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Cottage Holdco B.V. bought 3,260,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.49, for a total value of 37,473,243. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Laubies Pierre now sold 3,260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,473,243. Also, President, EMEA, Pieraccioni Giovanni bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.62 per share, with a total market value of 88,312. Following this completion of disposal, the President, EMEA, Pieraccioni Giovanni now holds 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,867. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coty Inc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.69.