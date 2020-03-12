Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -4.01% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $57.15 before closing at $57.95. Intraday shares traded counted 8.35 million, which was -41.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.88M. CNC’s previous close was $60.37 while the outstanding shares total 598.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.43, and a growth ratio of 1.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.47, with weekly volatility at 6.41% and ATR at 3.53. The CNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.62 and a $68.64 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Centene Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $34.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of CNC attractive?

In related news, Director, Thompson Tommy G sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 53.42, for a total value of 26,710. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Thompson Tommy G now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,905. Also, Director, DITMORE ROBERT K sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 06. The shares were price at an average price of 65.31 per share, with a total market value of 1,959,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Thompson Tommy G now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,490. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

18 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Centene Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $80.87.