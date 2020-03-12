Can Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Offer Investors Safety?

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -12.22% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.73 before closing at $7.90. Intraday shares traded counted 7.35 million, which was -448.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.34M. TVTY’s previous close was $9.00 while the outstanding shares total 51.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 20.58, with weekly volatility at 12.01% and ATR at 1.33. The TVTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.00 and a $26.07 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Tivity Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $407.88 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of TVTY attractive?

In related news, Director, Keckley Paul H. bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.13, for a total value of 99,745. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Keckley Paul H. now bought 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,862. Also, Director, Tully Daniel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.34 per share, with a total market value of 1,134,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Finley Sara now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

2 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tivity Health Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TVTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.88.