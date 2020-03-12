Can Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) Offer Investors Safety?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.14% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.83 before closing at $1.95. Intraday shares traded counted 6.58 million, which was -254.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.86M. ERF’s previous close was $2.10 while the outstanding shares total 258.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 7.74, with weekly volatility at 18.00% and ATR at 0.36. The ERF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.99 and a $9.73 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Enerplus Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $503.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ERF attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

14 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Enerplus Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ERF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.59.